Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 40.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.92. 730,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $251.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

