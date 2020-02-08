AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,575 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AK Steel worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 227.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 125.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,519 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AK Steel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

AK Steel stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS).

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.