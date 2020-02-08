Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALEC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of ALEC opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,078,717. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

