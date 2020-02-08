Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265. The company has a market cap of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.87. Alico has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 34.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $33,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alico by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alico by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

