Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 340,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of -1.04. Allakos has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 776,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 680,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 449,407 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,829,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.