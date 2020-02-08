Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.69%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 66,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

