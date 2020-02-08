Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AHPI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,720. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.