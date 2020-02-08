Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$60.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AP.UN. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.86.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.14. 346,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$46.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.