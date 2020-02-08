Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ALL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,405. Allstate has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

