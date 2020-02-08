Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. 1,331,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,488. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 1 year low of $91.12 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

