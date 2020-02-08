Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $125.48. 842,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,684. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

