Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,479.23. 1,169,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.