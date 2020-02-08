Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,479.23. 1,171,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,208. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

