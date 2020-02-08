Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.68. 697,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,680. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.85, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after acquiring an additional 83,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,008,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

