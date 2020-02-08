Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 9,945,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.