Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

