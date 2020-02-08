Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

