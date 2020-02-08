Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.44-4.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $73.80. 1,055,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,258. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

