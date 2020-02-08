Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.44-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19-4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.44-4.61 EPS.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

