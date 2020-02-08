Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.44-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19-4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.44-4.61 EPS.
NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.
