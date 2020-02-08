American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given $15.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of AFIN opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 0.15. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

