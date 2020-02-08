American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 41,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,748. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.98.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $105,076. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 144.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

