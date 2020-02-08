American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $17-20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

AMSC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 230,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,357. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

