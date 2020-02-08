American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of American Water Works worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $137.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

