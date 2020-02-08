American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

