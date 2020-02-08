Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. 33,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $71.99.
About Amerisafe
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.
