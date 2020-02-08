Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. 33,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $71.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 409.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 1,476.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

