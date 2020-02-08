Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 7,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ames National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ames National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ames National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

