AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. AMETEK also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.24-4.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.30. 1,710,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.