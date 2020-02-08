Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

