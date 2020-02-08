Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,152. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

