Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.15, 2,432,338 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,852,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr purchased 10,505,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,151,221.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $134,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

