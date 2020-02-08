Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday.

Amyris stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 1,930,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr purchased 10,505,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,151,221.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

