Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

