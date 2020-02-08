Analysts Anticipate Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Post ($0.39) EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has received an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Aprea Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 6.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,906,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

APRE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. 61,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,669. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.88) by $0.59. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.