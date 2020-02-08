Analysts Anticipate Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Athenex posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.50. 425,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,283. Athenex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 93,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Athenex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Athenex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

