Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of BAND traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.13. 89,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,882. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 592.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

