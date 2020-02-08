Analysts Anticipate Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Analysts expect Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) to report $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Biocardia posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $640,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $590,000.00, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of BCDA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40. Biocardia has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

