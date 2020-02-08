Analysts Anticipate Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.59. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Colfax by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,533,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 10,323.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colfax by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

