Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.60 million and the lowest is $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $198.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $199.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $205.00 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $792.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Also, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

