Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. Greif reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.16. 125,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.