Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kimco Realty also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

