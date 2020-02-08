Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TCBK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 52,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

