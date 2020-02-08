Analysts Anticipate TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.97. 164,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $776.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

