Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.73. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,728. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

