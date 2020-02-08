Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $669.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680.11 million and the lowest is $658.84 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $619.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. 1,798,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,548. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

