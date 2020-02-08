Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

EPIX opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.01. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.