Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million.

INSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

INSE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.28. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

