Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. KBR posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KBR.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 1,042,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KBR has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

