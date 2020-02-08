Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,764. The company has a market capitalization of $966.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $54.70.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.
