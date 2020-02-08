Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,764. The company has a market capitalization of $966.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $54.70.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

