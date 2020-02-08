Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,577. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $610.38 million, a PE ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Primo Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,877 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

