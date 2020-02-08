Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REZI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $10.13 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

